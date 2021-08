The woman was taken to the hospital where her condition is unknown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was shot outside a restaurant late Saturday night in east Toledo.

A heavy police presence was seen outside Hot Wings and Gyros about 11:15 p.m. on East Broadway Street. Toledo Police say a woman was shot while sitting in a chair outside the establishment.

