Police are responding to the scene along Almeda Drive where a woman has been shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in November, 2021.

Toledo police are on the scene of a shooting in west Toledo late Tuesday afternoon.

Police said one woman has suffered a single gunshot wound that appears to be life threatening.

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Almeda Drive around 3 p.m..

This is a developing story.

More on WTOL: