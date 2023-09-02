Woman shot in the chest during 'neighborhood dispute' in south Toledo

The shooting happened Saturday morning in the 200 block of Langdon St., police said. The victim, an adult woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A neighborhood dispute resulted in a woman being shot in the chest Saturday morning in south Toledo.

The initial call was for a large fight in the 200 block of Langdon Street, Toledo police told WTOL 11 at the scene. When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot in the chest.

The victim, described by police as a woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Her name and age have not been released, however, Toledo Police Department Lt. Dan Gerken said the victim is an adult.

"(It was) a neighborhood dispute that somehow turned into a fight and at some point, a gun was pulled," Gerken told WTOL 11 at the scene. He did not know how many shots were fired.

Police did not say if anyone is in custody or if there are any suspects.

If you have any information that may help the investigation, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

