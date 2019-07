TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is recovering after a Thursday morning shooting in central Toledo.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Prospect and Forest Avenue.

Police say a woman was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Several casings were found on Forest Avenue.

Neighbors say they are fed up with the dark streets on their block and the lack of speed bumps that could help lower crime in their neighborhood.

Police are investigating the shooting.