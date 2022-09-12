North Toledo woman shot in face early Sunday

Police have not said if she is expected to survive.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call for a person shot early Sunday, shortly after 1 a.m.

Crews arrived at the intersection of Cottage and W. Park in north Toledo and found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to her "face/head," police said in a report.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but there is no information regarding the severity of her injuries or whether she is expected to survive.