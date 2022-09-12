North Toledo woman shot in face early Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call for a person shot early Sunday, shortly after 1 a.m.
Crews arrived at the intersection of Cottage and W. Park in north Toledo and found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to her "face/head," police said in a report.
The victim was transported to the hospital, but there is no information regarding the severity of her injuries or whether she is expected to survive.
There are no known suspects and the situation remains under investigation.