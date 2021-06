Police believe the shooting may have stemmed from an altercation between a girlfriend and boyfriend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police were called to the scene of a shooting on Huron and Bush in north Toledo around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say a woman was shot in the armpit and the bullet came out her back. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neighbors heard an altercation before the shooting, and police believe the fight could have been between the woman and her boyfriend.