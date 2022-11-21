Woman sentenced to 15 years minimum for stabbing boyfriend to death

Sharonda Tuggle, 31, was charged with murder and felonious assault after Lawrence Stuart, 30, was found with multiple stab wounds inside the couple's apartment.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death earlier this year was sentenced Monday to at least 15 years in prison.

Sharonda Tuggle, 31, was charged with murder and felonious assault after Lawrence Stuart, 30, was found with multiple stab wounds inside the couple's apartment on Artis Place in April. Tuggle elected to have a bench trial this month instead of a jury trial.

Tuggle was sentenced to 15 years to life. She admitted to the stabbing, but pleaded not guilty to the charges.