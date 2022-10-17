Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say

Police say the victim was using library wireless internet when she was approached by the suspect.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police.

The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.

According to the report, police received the report from the victim while she was following the suspect's vehicle.

Police did not report any suspects at the time of the report.

If you have information that can help, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

MORE CRIME STORIES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.