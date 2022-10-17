x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say

Police say the victim was using library wireless internet when she was approached by the suspect.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police.

The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported. 

According to the report, police received the report from the victim while she was following the suspect's vehicle. 

Police did not report any suspects at the time of the report. 

If you have information that can help, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

RELATED: TPD: 30-year-old man killed in triple shooting in west Toledo

RELATED: Suspect arrested after police chase in Springfield Twp.

MORE CRIME STORIES FROM WTOL 11

RELATED: Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office looking for sex offender who fled after pursuit

Want more from WTOL 11?   

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 weather app for the latest local 10-day forecast and live radar!  

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!  

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.  

Click here to get on the list! 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

3 homicides mark a violent weekend in Toledo

Before You Leave, Check This Out