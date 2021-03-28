Toledo Hospital nurse punched by woman injured in crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman is behind bars and charged with felonious assault and simple assault after police say she bit someone on the wrist and assaulted an ER nurse early Saturday.

Police say Carrie Jenson, 46, of Toledo, was driving under the influence and got into an injury crash on Monroe Street near ProMedica Boulevard. She was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, and according to court documents, shoved a nurse and punched her, breaking her nose.