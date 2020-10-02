TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo woman was arrested Monday morning after being accused of punching a Kroger employee and trying to get away with hundreds of dollars worth of groceries from the store.

Police say Kendra Hunter rang up $486 worth of groceries into the self checkout but did not pay for them.

When an employee tried to stop her, Hunter allegedly punched the employee in the mouth and pushed the groceries from the store, where a male accomplice took them and fled.

Hunter is charged with robbery and attempting to inflict serious physical harm on another.