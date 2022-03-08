Woman convicted of fatally shooting Cleveland officer Shane Bartek found guilty of multiple robberies

Tamara McLoyd and co-defendant Jermaine Hagwood were found guilty in a series of multiple armed robberies in November and December of 2021.

Editor's Note: The above video is from previous reporting about Tamara McLoyd

Tamara McLoyd, the 19-year-old woman convicted for the murder of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek earlier this month, was found guilty on Friday for a series of unrelated armed robberies.

According to a release from the office of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley, McLoyd was found guilty of the following charges:

Five counts of Aggravated Robbery

Two counts of Kidnapping

One count of Having Weapons Under Disability

One count of Improperly Handling Firearms In A Motor Vehicle

McLoyd's co-defendant, 30-year-old Jermaine Hagwood, was also found guilty of multiple charges, including eight counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of kidnapping.

A third defendant, 19-year-old Jada Hite, pleaded guilty earlier this week to four counts of aggravated robbery and one count of failure to comply.

The five armed robberies took place between November 2 and December 19 of 2021.

On November 2, 2021, Hite drove McLoyd and Hagwood to Bunts Road in Lakewood. The pair approached a 22-year-old victim from behind, pressed a gun to the victim’s back, and stole a debit card, a cell phone, jewelry, and $105 in cash.

That same night, Hite, McLoyd, and Hagwood went to the Happy's Pizza on Detroit Avenue in Cleveland. They assaulted two employees, stealing from them a handgun and car keys, while taking $300 from the register.

An hour later, McLoyd and Hagwood held up a 58-year-old woman as she was walking home near Lee Road and Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights. They held her at gunpoint and stole her purse.

On November 4, Hite and Hagwood robbed a 33-year-old victim at gunpoint on Edgewater Drive in Lakewood. They stole $60 in cash, a cell phone, a pair of earrings, and a bottle of wine.

Hagwood and an unknown person held up a 34-year-old woman and her 5-year-old child in the area near Arden Ave. and Mars Ave. in Lakewood on December 11. They hold the victim at gunpoint and stole her key fob and purse. The key fob was later recovered and found to have Hagwood's DNA.

Finally on December 19, McLoyd and Hagwood rear-ended a parked occupied vehicle near Rosalie Ave. and Edgewater Dr. in Lakewood. The pair held up a 23-year-old woman at gunpoint, stealing her purse. A lighter found on the ground at the scene again contained DNA matching Hagwood.

“In these five separate aggravated robberies, Tamara McLoyd, Jada Hite, and Jermaine Hagwood terrorized our community and traumatized seven people,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “These three serial offenders deserve to spend a long time behind bars for their gun-toting, spree of violence. With today’s verdict and their upcoming sentences, our community is a safer place.”

The trio will be sentenced on September 27.

On August 3, McLoyd was found guilty of multiple murder charges relating to the killing of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek on New Year's Eve. Altogether, McLoyd was found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, grand theft, having weapons under disability and theft. She is also scheduled to be sentenced for these charges on September 27.