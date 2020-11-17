Woman indicted on 4 counts related to events leading up to Parkwood homicides

Keylona Witcher is charged with four counts of felonious assault. She's accused of using her vehicle to ram and disable another woman's vehicle and causing injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was indicted on four counts of felonious assault on Monday in connection to an incident before the Parkwood Avenue triple homicides on Nov. 5.

Keylona Witcher, who has a child with D'Angelo Porter - the man accused of the shooting that killed three and injured at least one other - allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run at Bancroft and Parkwood. She was indicted on four counts of felonious assault by a Lucas County grand jury on Monday.

The incident continued down Parkwood, where a second call was placed to 911 as shots fired.

Investigators say Witcher, who lives in the Parqwood Apartments near the scene, was driving her vehicle at the Bancroft and Parkwood intersection when she saw Twainesha Jones behind her in a separate vehicle. Jones also has a child with Porter.

According to investigators, Keylona struck Twainesha's vehicle several times to the point where Twainesha's car was disabled. That's when Twainesha and her juvenile sister got out of the vehicle. Keylona then struck Twainesha's sister with her vehicle, injuring her.

Authorities confirmed the hit-and-run is being investigated as a felonious assault, meaning intent was involved and it was not an accident.

As the altercation continued, Gary Witcher, Keylona's father and Twainesha's mother Deanna Himon, her cousin Tyrone Ursey and her two friends Nikiesha Johnson and Karleah Davis arrived to the scene.

The group entered the Parqwood Apartments and Porter later entered through the front door. Investigators say Porter walked to the hallway where the group was and began firing his weapon. He then fled the scene. He later was arrested in Detroit.

The victims were identified by the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

Deanna Himon, 41, died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Gary Witcher, 39, and Tyrone Ursy, 23, died of multiple gunshot wounds.