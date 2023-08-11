Toledo woman charged with abuse of corpse, accused of letting body decay in apartment

A woman is facing an abuse of corpse charge after she allegedly let a human body decay in her south Toledo apartment, according to court documents.

Authorities said 29-year-old Josephine Torres left a human corpse to decay "beyond recognition" in her apartment in the 1600 block of Wayne Street. The corpse was present in her apartment while she lived there with her cat. Another tenant was also living in another apartment on the lower level of the building at the time, authorities said.