TOLEDO, Ohio — A central Toledo woman is charged with assault after biting a police officer, court documents show.

Parschell Crittendon is accused of biting an officer's arm on Jan. 31 after he approached her at the TARTA bus station on Cherry Street. According to the complaint, Crittendon was engaged in disorderly conduct at the bus station, when a police officer approached her and told her to leave.

Crittendon refused to obey his commands and the officer then attempted to detain her. She then bit the officer in the arm, according to the complaint.

Crittendon was taken into custody and booked into the Lucas County jail on charges of assault on a peace officer, which is a first degree misdemeanor.

