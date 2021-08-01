Woman steals propane tanks, assaults employee at east Toledo gas station

Police are still working to identify the woman and her driver. The incident occurred Thursday at the 7-Eleven on Woodville Rd.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a woman who reportedly assaulted an employee and stole propane tanks from a 7-Eleven in east Toledo.

The incident occurred Thursday just before midnight at the gas station on Woodville Rd.

The employee told officers that the suspect came in and asked to exchange a propane tank. But when she opened the outdoor propane storage case, the suspect assaulted her and stole several tanks.

According to a police report, the suspect fled the scene in a brown minivan driven by an unknown man.

The employee was treated on scene.