Woman arrested for attempting to abduct a child during Hens game

Police say the 34-year-old Liberty Center woman attempted to take a stroller with a child in it at the Mud Hens vs. Saints game on Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday at Fifth Third Field for abduction.

Police say the woman, Hannah Barbara Carpenter, from Liberty Center, attempted to grab onto and pull on a stroller in an attempt to take the child that was in it.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Police say the parents of the child are the victims and source of the information.

Carpenter is due in court on Monday.

There was a baseball going on at the time between the Toledo Mud Hens and St. Paul Saints.

The game was the second of the year at the baseball park and occurred during the opening weekend at the stadium.

Liberty Center is a village in Henry County near Napoleon.

