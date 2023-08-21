Woman arrested, accused of striking husband with vehicle twice in south Toledo

According to court documents, the victim told police the suspect was trying to 'eliminate' him.

A woman is facing a felony assault charge after she allegedly struck her husband with a vehicle Saturday.

According to a court document, 29-year-old Porsha Wilson struck her husband twice with a vehicle she was operating in the 200 block of S. Byrne Road. The victim told police Wilson had tried to "eliminate" him.

Toledo police officers arrested Wilson, who is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 28. A judge set her bond at $10,000 and she was ordered not to have contact with the victim.

