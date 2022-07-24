Police: Woman arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into Nationwide Children's Hospital

Police said the woman stole two vehicles before crashing into the hospital. One of them was reportedly stolen from Union County in central Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was taken into custody after police said she crashed a stolen vehicle into Nationwide Children's Hospital Sunday morning.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1000 block of Fair Avenue for a domestic call around 9 a.m. When they arrived, officers found out that a woman was driving a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from Union County.

Columbus police dispatchers told 10TV that the woman drove away from the scene. Officers were made aware the woman was on the run but a police pursuit did not occur.

Police said the woman crashed the vehicle on Parsons Avenue near East Main Street. A 911 caller told police that when she crashed, another driver stopped to make sure she was OK. The woman reportedly took that person's car and drove off.

Police said the woman drove to Nationwide Children's Hospital where she crashed into a window. She was taken into custody by police.

A second person was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash at the hospital, according to police. The person was treated for minor injuries and was not detained.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.