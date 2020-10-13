Update: Second person arrested in connection with death of 81-year-old Orrville man

The victim had been missing for two days.

ORRVILLE, Ohio — Two people are now in police custody Tuesday in connection with the death of an elderly man.

According to a press release, Stephanie E. Marks was taken into custody Monday after the body of 81-year-old Edwin "Shorty" Eberle was found inside her home on the 600 block of West Market Street. Eberle had been missing since Saturday, and officers say his bicycle was found near Mark's residence before a search warrant was obtained.

Marks is currently being held at the Wayne County Jail, although exact charges against her have not yet been made public. Authorities say she and Eberle were "acquaintances."

A second suspect, believed to be Mark's "accomplice" was taken into custody late Tuesday evening by US Marshal with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Ricky Ball, 54, was traveling on a passenger bus on I-80 west heading toward Toledo when he was arrested and turned over to the Orrville Police Department.

“This is a heinous murder of an 81 year old member of a quiet law abiding community. As the entire Orrville community mourns, we are committed to bringing just to the victim’s family," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.