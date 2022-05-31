Woman and 17-year-old girl robbed while riding scooters in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman and a 17-year-old girl were robbed at gunpoint Monday night while riding scooters in east Toledo.
According to a police report, Chelsie Livingston, 31, and the minor noticed a red van was following them in the 600 block of Federal Street when Black male suspects jumped out of the vehicle and rushed them. One suspect pointed a gun at Livingston while trying to take her purse, and another suspect chased after the 17-year-old.
The girl was injured during the incident. No arrests have been made.
If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
