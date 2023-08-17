x
Crime

West Toledo woman accused of shooting at family member who allegedly slashed tires; passing vehicle struck

Police said the incident did not result in any injuries.

Two people are in custody after a domestic altercation led to gunfire allegedly striking a passing vehicle in west Toledo Wednesday evening. 

In a report, Toledo police said they responded to a residence in the 4100 block of Douglas Road at approximately 7:36 p.m. regarding a weapons call. Crews claimed 55-year-old Jackie Chandler-Davis was arguing with her granddaughter, 19-year-old Christina Wallace. 

According to police, Wallace was slashing the tires on Chandler-Davis's vehicle. Chandler-Davis fired a warning shot; when Wallace did not stop slashing the tires, Chandler-Davis fired two shots at Wallace. Both shots missed her and struck instead a passing vehicle driven by an uninvolved person, police said. 

Police arrested Chandler-Davis and Wallace. No injuries were reported. 

