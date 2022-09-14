Witness follows car after central Toledo drive-by shooting, leads to arrests

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police received multiple 911 calls regarding a drive-by shooting on Hill Avenue near Wenz around noon on Tuesday.
A person who witnessed the shooting followed the vehicle and informed police of the suspects' location. According to a report, police conducted a felony stop at Dorr and Parkside and arrested two suspects: Robert Macklin, 23, and Kenneth Jones, 20. A firearm was found in the vehicle.
The arrests occurred without incident. No injuries were reported.
Police said they are still investigating.
More local headlines from WTOL11