x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Witness follows car after central Toledo drive-by shooting, leads to arrests

Police arrested two men and confiscated a gun from the vehicle.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police received multiple 911 calls regarding a drive-by shooting on Hill Avenue near Wenz around noon on Tuesday. 

A person who witnessed the shooting followed the vehicle and informed police of the suspects' location. According to a report, police conducted a felony stop at Dorr and Parkside and arrested two suspects: Robert Macklin, 23, and Kenneth Jones, 20. A firearm was found in the vehicle. 

The arrests occurred without incident. No injuries were reported. 

Police said they are still investigating. 

RELATED: Three indicted in Damia Ezell shooting death

More local headlines from WTOL11

RELATED: Ohio leaders discuss gun violence, arming teachers at latest 'What's the Issue'

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Library Village struggles with spike in violence

Before You Leave, Check This Out