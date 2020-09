Cody Jay Jondreau, 25, faces charges of felonious assault, a felony of the 2nd degree.

BRYAN, Ohio — A warrant is out for a Williams County man's arrest after he allegedly caused life-threatening trauma to an infant.

According to an affidavit, Jondreau caused non-accidental life-threatening trauma to a 9-week-old. Jondreau's relationship to the infant is unclear.