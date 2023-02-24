Teen charged with misuse of 911 after 'false call' traced to Whitmer High School Wednesday

School officials briefly placed the high school on lockdown Wednesday to determine if any threat was present.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old is facing charges after Toledo police received a false 911 call that was traced to Whitmer High School.

In a report, police said TPD dispatch received a 911 hang-up call with "screaming in the background" at approximately 11:55 a.m. on Wednesday. Police were able to trace the call back to Whitmer and contacted the school. Officials immediately placed the school on lockdown while authorities investigated.

Police discovered that a 16-year-old student grabbed a cell phone belonging to a fellow 18-year-old student, dialed 911, then hung up. The 16-year-old was taken into custody and charged with Misuse of 911.

In a text to parents and family members of Whitmer students, school officials said that, after a brief lockdown, "no threat was found" and the school had returned to business as usual. In a Facebook post, Washington Local Schools also praised the composure of the high school's secretary, who received the phone call from Toledo police and took action to inform administrators.

Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free mobile app for the latest in news updates.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.