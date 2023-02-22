Jury finds 78-year-old Whitehouse man guilty of first-degree misdemeanors

Authorities said the jury deliberated for approximately three hours

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — A jury found a 78-year-old Whitehouse man guilty on two first-degree misdemeanor counts, the Fulton County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, a Fulton County Common Pleas Court jury found Thomas Gerity guilty of Aggravated Menacing and Assault on Feb. 17.

Gerity had previously been indicted on these charges for an Aug. 28, 2022 incident in which he "did knowingly cause another to believe that he would cause serious physical harm to them, and then he did cause physical harm," authorities said.

The jury reportedly deliberated for approximately three hours before returning their guilty verdict.

Gerity's bond was continued and the GPS requirement concluded, according to the prosecutor's office. The Court also ordered a pre-sentence investigation and report. A sentencing date has not yet been established.

