White man sentenced in attack on Black teen at Michigan park in Monroe County

Lee Mouat pleaded guilty in March to a federal hate crime after he was accused of striking then-18-year-old Devin Freelon Jr. with a bike lock on June 6, 2020.

DETROIT — A white man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking a Black teenager with a bike lock because of his race at a southeastern Michigan park.

A judge in Detroit federal court on Thursday also ordered 43-year-old Lee Mouat, of Newport, to serve three years of supervised release.

Authorities have said Mouat confronted a group of Black teens at Sterling State Park beach in Monroe County’s Frenchtown Township, about 39 miles southwest of Detroit.