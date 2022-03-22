What advocates say should happen now as 13-year-old students charged with rape await 2nd court appearance

The case in Perrysburg emphasizes no one is immune from experiencing or perpetrating domestic or sexual violence, but everyone can play a role in preventing it.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two 13-year-old students in Perrysburg are now facing serious charges stemming from an alleged rape at a home in November 2021.

One teen is charged with rape and another is charged with rape and pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor.

Police say part of the incident was recorded.

Earlier this month, a police report was made about what happened. Over the weekend, the two teens accused were taken into custody. The teens are due back in court April 14.

A case like this involving juveniles can be hard to hear.

Kathy Mull, executive director of The Cocoon, a Wood County nonprofit that helps survivors of domestic or sexual violence, says sexual violence doesn't discriminate.

"What we do know is, and what was the stark reality to me, is that younger individuals in our community are not immune from experiencing domestic or sexual violence," Mull said. "And unfortunately are not immune from perpetrating domestic or sexual violence."

From here, Mull says students in the Perrysburg school district and teens, in general, might have a hard time coping with this.

She suggests for schools to create safe spaces for teens to talk through it and for everyone to think about how they could play a role in the prevention of sexual abuse.

"Students are going to start thinking about how it affects themselves not only from maybe knowing the individuals involved in the situation or just thinking about what it means for mean in my own personal situations," Mull said.

The Wood County prosecutor also wanted to end a rumor that's been going around about sexual abuse happening at the school, as he says there's no evidence of that.

Perrysburg police say the incident happened at a home.

It is WTOL 11's policy to not name juveniles charged with crimes unless they are charged as adults.

If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic or sexual violence, a list of resources and more information is available below: