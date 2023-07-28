Robert F. Earl is accused of using his own company to steal from a dozen investors. If convicted, he could face more than 200 years in prison.

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has handed down a lengthy criminal indictment against a Westlake man accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars over a multi-year period.

Westlake native Robert F. Earl, 76, faces 95 felony charges related to securities fraud, theft, and unlicensed activity. This comes following an investigation and criminal referral from the Ohio Department of Commerce's Division of Securities.

According to state officials, Earl received more than $347,000 from 12 investors across Ohio, Florida, New York, and Virginia between 2016 and 2021. That money was supposed to go towards Earl's day trading company, Aquarias II Investment Funds LLC, but instead Earl allegedly took the cash and put it in his own personal account, all while giving his investors phony values of the securities.

County authorities have sent a court summons to Earl's Westlake address, but it is unknown when he will appear before a judge. If convicted of all charges, he could face more than 200 years in prison.