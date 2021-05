Yisenya Flores admitted to hitting her grandson in 2019 after initially telling police he fell.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo woman was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Friday after pleading guilty to killing her 5-year-old grandson in 2019.

Yisenya Flores was indicted in October 2019 on eight charges, including aggravated murder and tempering with evidence. She initially told police the boy fell, but later admitted to hitting him.

Police said she did not call 911 until the next day.