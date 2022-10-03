West Toledo woman accused of stabbing two people

Madison Gibson, 23, of west Toledo, is accused of stabbing two people in an apartment on Jackman Rd. on Sept. 30.

This incident happened on Sept. 30 in the 4400-block of Jackman.

One victim was stabbed with a knife in the face, causing a laceration to his chin requiring stitches.

A second victim was stabbed and sliced to the face and hand with two knives, also requiring stitches. Gibson even attempted to stab the second victim in the chest but failed as the knife became stuck in the victim's jacket, according to court documents.

Gibson was arrested by Toledo Police.

She was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court this morning. Her bond was posted.

She is ordered to have zero contact with the victims and will be monitored on an ankle bracelet.

Gibson will be back in court for another hearing on Oct. 20.

