Police: Two west Toledo businesses robbed by armed suspect Tuesday

The two businesses were less than two miles from each other.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to two armed robberies in west Toledo Tuesday, leading to continued investigations.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to the Family Dollar in the 5000 block of Lewis Avenue at approximately 10:42 a.m. regarding a call for an Aggravated Robbery in progress.

Upon arrival, police spoke with employees and an external product merchandiser. Employees told police an unknown suspect wearing a facemask and black clothing entered the store, armed with a handgun.

The suspect then approached the product merchandiser stocking displays and demanded money. The merchandiser told the suspect he was not an employee, causing the suspect to locate an employee. He then fled the store in an unknown direction.

In a social media post, police provided the following image of the suspect, including a photo of the sweater he was wearing at the time of the incident.

Police responded to a second incident at a Pizza Hut on W. Sylvania Avenue. In a report, authorities claimed the suspect entered the store and approached the register. He then pointed the gun at the employee and demanded money before fleeing the scene.

Toledo police told WTOL 11 they are investigating the incidents together. If you have any information regarding these incidents or the suspect, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. ;

