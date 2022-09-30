Police investigating stabbing in West Toledo

No details were provided about the circumstances around the incident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in West Toledo early Friday morning.

Police say they were patrolling the area of Monroe and North Detroit around 4:50 a.m. when a man flagged them down. The victim then told police that he had been stabbed, and police observed an apparent stab wound on his upper back.

A folding knife was also found nearby on the ground.

The victim was unable to give police details about the circumstances of the attack.

Fire crews responded to the scene, and the victim was transported to Toledo Hospital for treatment. His wound does not appear to be life-threatening.

One man has been detained for questioning.

The incident is still under investigation.