Person hospitalized in critical condition following shooting in west Toledo

One person was shot in the 4200 block of Monroe Street Wednesday night, according to Toledo police. The incident is under investigation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo shooting has left one person hospitalized Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the 4200 block of Monroe Street near a convenience store. A car was involved in the shooting, according to a Toledo police sergeant on the scene, and authorities are investigating whether theft may have been involved.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

TPD did not provide any information on if a suspect or suspects have been identified or taken into custody at this time.

Police remain on the scene.

If you have any information, you're encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.