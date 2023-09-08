Police investigating west Toledo assault and vehicle theft early Friday

Police said the victim's wallet was also stolen during the incident.

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery in west Toledo that occurred early Friday, resulting in an alleged vehicle theft and assault.

In a Toledo police report, officers said they were dispatched to a convenience store on Lewis Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m. The victim told police three suspects struck him on the left side of his head then allegedly took the his wallet and 2003 white Cadillac CTS.

The victim's cell phone and at least one handgun were in the vehicle at the time of the theft, police claimed. According to the report, TFRD treated the victim for minor injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspects, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.