West Toledo McDonald's robbed at gunpoint Monday

18-year-old Armon Pressley was arrested in connection to the robbery.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen robbed a west Toledo McDonald's at gunpoint on Monday morning.

Toledo Police responded to an armed robbery call around 7:15 a.m. at the McDonald's located on West Alexis Road near Lewis Avenue. An employee reported a person with a gun took the cash from the register before fleeing on foot.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as 18-year-old Armon Pressley. They located Pressley shortly after the incident and arrested him.

Pressley was evaluated for injuries after police connected him to a hit-and-run accident following the robbery.

Pressley has been charged with aggravated robbery.