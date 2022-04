Jerry Huebner will be sentenced later this month. His victim was under 13 years old at the time of the offenses.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man was found guilty Monday of raping a child in 2018.

Jeremy Huebner was convicted by a jury on two counts of rape. Huebner's victim was younger than 13 years old at the time of the incidents.

According to court documents, Huebner raped the victim twice between January and September 2018. The crimes occurred in Lucas County.