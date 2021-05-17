West Toledo man charged with holding mother of his children against her will, beating and burning her

The victim told police she was briefly able to escape the home, but Timothy Printke dragged her back by her hair.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is facing two felony charges after police say he held the mother of his children against her will and repeatedly beat her.

Timothy Printke II is charged with kidnapping and felonious assault following his arrest on Sunday. According to court documents, Sasja Salgado told Toledo Police Printke held her in the basement of their home in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue.

Salgado said he beat her, burned her with a handheld torch, attempted to tie her hands together, and held a knife against her throat and threatened to kill her. She also told police the suspect strangled her multiple times to the point of almost losing consciousness.

According to documents, Salgado was briefly able to escape the home only to be drug back by her hair.