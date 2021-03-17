West Toledo man charged after striking police officers with a vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is facing numerous charges after Toledo Police say he struck an officer with his vehicle.

Darryl Eslton Jr., 34, is charged with two counts of felonious assault, failure to comply, and grand theft. He appeared in Toledo Municipal Court Wednesday and his bond was set at $65,000.

On March 7, police responded to his home in the 4000 block of Kingsbury Avenue as he was suffering a mental health episode. A police report states two officers attempted to prevent Elston from leaving in a vehicle, but he sped off and knocked both officers to the ground, causing minor injuries to one.