TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man was arrested Saturday morning after he raped a woman twice, according to police records.

Police say Anthony Lindsey, 46, offered the victim a ride, which she accepted. Lindsey pointed a gun at her and said an expletive, according to the police report.

Lindsey drove the victim to his home, demanded she went inside and sexually assaulted her using force at least twice over the course of an hour, according to police.

Lindsey is due in court Monday morning.

