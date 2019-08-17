TOLEDO, Ohio — Police officers witnessed a man assault a woman when responding to a domestic violence call in west Toledo on Saturday, according to police records.

Police say that officers saw Ramsey Figley, 37, shove the victim down, pick up a landscaping brick and hit her in the head with it.

The victim was unconscious when officers arrived at the scene, according to public records.

There is no word on the victim's condition.

Figley is in custody on felonious assault charges. He is scheduled to appear in court next week.

