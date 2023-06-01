West Toledo man accused of two sexual assaults

Craig Draper II faces charges from two incidents in April and May.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting women in incidents in April and May.

Craig Draper II, 44, was arraigned Thursday morning on a charge of gross sexual imposition following an incident with an unidentified woman on May 25, during which he is accused of pouring alcohol down her throat and sexually assaulting her.

Draper also is charged with rape after an April 16 incident in which he is accused of raping a woman who was unconscious.

A judge set Draper's bond at $100,000.

