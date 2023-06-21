Two suspects, one armed, rob west Toledo convenience store late Tuesday

Police said the robbery occurred shortly before midnight Tuesday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to a west Toledo business Tuesday night after two suspects allegedly robbed the location at gunpoint.

According to a Toledo police report, crews were dispatched to the 5300 block of Lewis Avenue at approximately 11:49 p.m. regarding a robbery. Police met with the employee of the gas station-convenience store, who told police two unknown suspects came into the store and approached the counter.

The employee told police one suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money. A second suspect went behind the counter and grabbed an unspecified amount of cigarettes.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Police said they will continue to investigate.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspects in this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

