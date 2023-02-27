Suspect holds employee at gunpoint, robs west Toledo Family Dollar

The victim, who is an employee, told police the suspect forced her to reenter the store at gunpoint.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to an aggravated robbery at a west Toledo Family Dollar Friday night, according to a report.

Crews were dispatched to the Family Dollar in the 5000 block of Lewis Avenue at approximately 8:37 p.m. Upon arrival, an employee told police an armed male suspect held her at gunpoint and forced her to go back in the store and retrieve money from the registers.

The victim told police the suspect was wearing a mask and gloves.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the perpetrator of this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.