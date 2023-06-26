Police: One hospitalized after shooting at after hours club in west Toledo

Police were flagged down by an driver who said people were shooting at the location.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at an after hours club in west Toledo Sunday morning.

According to a Toledo police report, crews were in the area of W. Laskey Road and Jackman Road at approximately 5:21 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. A driver then flagged down the officer and told them people were shooting at an after hours club in the 1500 block of W. Laskey.

Crews responded to the location, where a they located a 32-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg, the report claimed. The victim told police he did not want to wait for medical aid and was driven to a hospital via private vehicle.

Law enforcement located multiple shell casings in the area and stated the back of the building was also struck multiple times.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect(s) in this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

