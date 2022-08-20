x
Crime

Suspect gets away with cash after robbing west Toledo bank on Saturday

Police say a male suspect fled the Huntington Bank on Monroe St. with an undetermined amount of cash.
Credit: Toledo police

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are on the lookout for a person who robbed a bank in west Toledo on Saturday morning.

Police say the robbery happened at the Huntington Bank on Monroe Street near Upton Ave. at 11:46 a.m., just before closing time.

That’s when police say a man entered the bank’s lobby and handed a note to a teller demanding cash.

The man was given money by the teller before fleeing the bank.

It’s unknown how much money they got away with.

Police gave a description of the teller:

  • Black male
  • Light complexion
  • Approximately 6’ tall
  • Medium build
  • Possibly in their 50s
Credit: Toledo police

The suspect was wearing a red mask, sunglasses, a dark fishing-style hat, a yellow construction vest with orange stripes, sweatpants, and was wearing clear latex gloves.

It's unknown if the robber had a weapon.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 if you have any information. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

