Man injured in fight, his west Toledo house then shot at Wednesday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was injured and his home was shot at following a physical altercation outside in west Toledo Wednesday afternoon.

Toledo police received a call at 4:48 p.m. about shots being fired on the 39-00 block of Leybourn Avenue near W. Sylvania Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found several bullet holes in two residences located on Leybourn Avenue, indicating there had been multiple rounds of gunfire released.

A 24-year-old man was found with injuries from an altercation that took place in the front yard of the home prior to the gunfire. The man's injuries were treated on scene and he was cleared by Toledo Fire & Rescue.

No one was struck by bullets during this incident. TPD is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story.