West Toledo homicide raises questions from victim's family, neighborhood residents

TOLEDO, Ohio — There are now 45 victims of homicide in Toledo so far in 2022, with the latest victim found dead Tuesday under unusual circumstances.



18-year-old Pliasi Coker's body was found in a home in the 3700 block of Kershaw Avenue near Berdan Avenue in west Toledo Tuesday night. An autopsy report determined Coker died from being shot several times in the head.

However, not only is Coker's name not on any records for the property, his cousin pulled up alongside WTOL 11 crews at the scene and said she has no idea what he was doing in the home. The cousin said the entire family is confused and devastated.

All of the publicly available numbers for the homeowner were disconnected, leaving more questions than answers.

Police say Coker was pronounced dead inside the home at 9:15 p.m. A neighbor who talked to WTOL 11 claimed the owner arrived home the night of Sept. 20, to find his house in disarray and later found the body on the second floor.

However, WTOL 11 has been unable to confirm or deny that claim, because the Toledo Police Department hasn't released an incident report as of this writing and declined requests for an interview.

While neighbors were also reluctant to go on camera, people WTOL 11 talked to said it's a quiet neighborhood where these kinds of things just don't happen, and they want answers.

With this being just another in a series of violent acts in west Toledo, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said he's available to talk Sept. 22, about this sudden spike in violent crime in this particular part of the city.

As soon as WTOL 11 learns more, we'll update you on air and online.