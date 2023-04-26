Two west Toledo gas stations robbed at gunpoint minutes apart

The Speedway on Tremainsville was robbed for the second time in two weeks. There were also two robberies of west Toledo businesses reported Monday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two more armed robberies minutes apart in west Toledo were reported to Toledo police early Wednesday a little more than 24 hours after back-to-back robberies were reported in the same area.

According to a police report, two males entered the Speedway gas station in the 1700 block of Tremainsville Road just after midnight. One of them jumped on the clerk counter, pointed a black handgun at the clerk's head and demanded money. The female clerk complied and police say the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money and lottery tickets.

No one was injured during the incident. The gas station was also robbed two weeks ago when a good Samaritan stepped in.

Minutes after Wednesday morning's incident, the 7-Eleven in the 4500 block of Lewis Avenue was also robbed at gunpoint.

According to a police report, two male suspects entered the gas station, pointed guns at two cashiers and demanded money. The cashiers told police the suspects jumped behind the counter and took an unknown amount of the money from the register.

The two gas stations are about 1.5 miles apart.

There are no suspects in custody. It's not known if any of these incidents are related.

The robberies happened one night after two others were reported in the same area. According to police reports, the Little Caesar's in the 4300 block of Lewis and the Berdan Express convenience mart in the 1000 block of Berdan Avenue.

If you have information about any of these incidents, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.