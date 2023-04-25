Police: 2 suspects rob west Toledo businesses back-to-back late Monday

Police responded to two businesses Monday night after suspects allegedly robbed two stores within minutes of each other.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two suspects allegedly robbed two west Toledo businesses in back-to-back incidents Monday night.

According to a Toledo police report, two unknown suspects entered a Little Caesar's pizzeria in the 4300 block of Lewis Avenue at approximately 9:26 p.m. An employee at the location told police one of the suspects was wearing a cream colored jacket and was armed with a gun. The second suspect was wearing all black.

The two suspects then allegedly robbed the business and fled westbound on Clymena Street in a black Jeep.

Police then responded to the Berdan Express convenience mart in the 1000 block of Berdan Avenue regarding a robbery. At 9:32 p.m., two suspects matching the descriptions of the first incident allegedly entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint. The suspects then fled westbound on Berdan in a black Jeep.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the perpetrators of this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

