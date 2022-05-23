Gunmen who woke up west Toledo couple early Saturday escape with more than $200,000

Four men wearing dark clothes and face coverings woke up two people early Saturday, demanding money, police said.

Toledo police are investigating after two people in West Toledo reported that a group of four masked men stole more than $200,000 from their home at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

The victims told police there were asleep in their home in the 3500 block of Quast Lane when four men wearing dark clothing and face coverings and wielding guns woke them up around 2:15 a.m..

The gunmen pointed their weapons at the 58-year-old man and 42-year-old woman and demanded money, the victims told police.

The suspects took more than $200,000 from the man's safe and fled in a white conversion van, police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Toledo Police Department detectives are investigating.

If you have information you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

